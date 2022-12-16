Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company
Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
Now, it's been announced that Pearson's Candy Company has been sold to a California based company.
From KSTP news:
California-based Anabelle Candy Co. is buying Pearson’s Candy Co., the confectioner behind Nut Goodies and the Salted Nut Roll, according to Jim Rikkers, senior directing manager of Spell Capital Partners in Minneapolis.
So, what will this mean for the actual company that is here in Minnesota? Will there be job changes? Will it be moved out of Minnesota? Will it go on as business as usual without any noticeable changes?
This isn't the first time that Pearson's have been sold. It was owned by a company based out of Connecticut in 2018 when Minnesota gained control again after Spell Capital bought the company. This is the third sale of the company since 2011.
Here's the other part of the deal- while Anabelle Candy Company has purchased the candy making part of the company, the actual land and building that the company sits on has been purchased by a company based out of Arizona. And, Anabelle has signed a "long term" lease for the building and land where the candy is manufactured. So, it seems that there won't be any noticeable changes for at least the foreseeable future.