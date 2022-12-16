Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company

Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.

Now, it's been announced that Pearson's Candy Company has been sold to a California based company.

Pearsons Salted Nut Rolls Photo: Amazon loading...

From KSTP news:

So, what will this mean for the actual company that is here in Minnesota? Will there be job changes? Will it be moved out of Minnesota? Will it go on as business as usual without any noticeable changes?

Get our free mobile app

This isn't the first time that Pearson's have been sold. It was owned by a company based out of Connecticut in 2018 when Minnesota gained control again after Spell Capital bought the company. This is the third sale of the company since 2011.

Here's the other part of the deal- while Anabelle Candy Company has purchased the candy making part of the company, the actual land and building that the company sits on has been purchased by a company based out of Arizona. And, Anabelle has signed a "long term" lease for the building and land where the candy is manufactured. So, it seems that there won't be any noticeable changes for at least the foreseeable future.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.