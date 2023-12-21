Minnesota Adds 9,500 Jobs in November, Unemployment Rate at 3.1%

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota added 9,500 jobs in November.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says it is the fifth straight month of growth.

Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent in November. Eight of the 11 supersectors gained jobs in November.

Over the last three months, jobs in the state grew by 17,300. For the year so far, Minnesota has gained over 47,800 jobs.

However, Minnesota's labor force decreased by 7,400 over the month bumping the participation rate down two-tenths of a percentage point to 68.3 percent.

DEED says Minnesota's average hourly wage is $36.29 in November.

