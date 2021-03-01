Minneapolis Won’t Pay ‘Influencers’ During Officer’s Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis city officials have canceled plans to hire "social media influencers" to post information during the upcoming trial of a former police officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

Jury selection begins March 8 in the trial of 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn't breathe.

The city had planned to pay six community members $2,000 each to share messages generated and approved by the city and help dispel incorrect information online. The idea generated criticism and mockery on social media.

