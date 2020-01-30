Minneapolis Police Can Give Out Repair Vouchers, Not Tickets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police officers now have the option to hand out repair vouchers rather than tickets for broken headlights or turn signals in a policy change aimed in part at addressing racial disparities in traffic stops.

The new policy comes almost a year after a community forum in which residents aired their frustrations over what they saw as years of harassment and discrimination at the hands of police.

One activist called the program a step in the right direction in addressing racial disparities.