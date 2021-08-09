Minneapolis PD to Offer Reward in Shooting of Three Children

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minneapolis Police Department is offering a $180,000 reward in the investigations into the shootings of three children.

The reward is the largest in Minnesota history and will be featured in a billboard campaign launching later this week.

The three children were unintended targets of alleged gun violence between rival gangs, according to the department.

As with most other major U.S. cities, Minneapolis has experienced a rise in violence and property crime in the past year.

The police department is more than 200 officers below its authorized strength due mostly to a wave of retirements and disability leaves following George Floyd's death.