Minneapolis Mayor: After Year of Reckoning, Time for Change

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- From the death of George Floyd to the recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another this past year, and the city’s Black community has felt the pain the most.

Mayor Jacob Frey is pushing ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep all neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he spoke of his plan, and reflected on the year since Floyd's death.

He says the city has seen a moment of racial reckoning, and it's now time to make true progress.

