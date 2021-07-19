Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Possession of Stolen Gun
ST. PAUL – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a stolen gun.
According to court documents, on August 20, 2020, Minneapolis police responded to a report of shots being fired at a Taco Bell on Broadway Avenue. Officers saw several people and vehicles fleeing the scene.
Police say one of the vehicles, a white Chevy Impala driven by 29-year-old Wesley Johnson, was speeding through residential streets before entering the eastbound lanes of I-94, traveling westbound. Johnson exited onto Highway 252, again traveling in the wrong direction, before crashing into another vehicle.
Johnson exited the Chevy Impala and threw a firearm into a storm drain. Officers were able to remove the grate from the storm drain and recover a Glock 23 Gen. 4, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, which had previously been reported stolen.
Johnson admitted that he knew the firearm was likely stolen because he bought it on the street without filling out any paperwork.
Johnson is also a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.