Minneapolis Man Charged With Sex Trafficking A Fugative

MINNEAPOLIS – A recently unsealed federal indictment charges a Minneapolis man with sex trafficking a minor

According to court documents, between August 12, 2020, and August 14, 2020, 40-year-old Charles Dexter III, knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, and advertised a minor victim to engage in a commercial sex act, knowing that the victim was not yet 18 years old.

Dexter is a fugitive.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Dexter’s location and arrests. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800- CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

