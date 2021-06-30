Minneapolis Dropping Duplicate Effort to Replace Police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Three Minneapolis City Council members who were trying to advance a proposal to replace the police force with a new agency are dropping that effort after a similar citizen-led approach made it onto the November ballot.

The council members formally withdrew the proposal they drafted. They cited possible confusion for voters between the council members’ ballot question and a similar proposal put forth by a local political group.

The efforts were moving ahead simultaneously after a similar attempt to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death was blocked last year.

