Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st.

Photo: Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Photo: Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. loading...

Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see the minimum wage go up to $10.59 per hour, while smaller employers will see the minimum wage bump to $8.63 per hour.

A training wage of $8.63 per hour may be paid to new employees under age 20 for the first 90 days of employment.

A youth wage of $8.63 per hour may be paid to employees under 18 years old.

The minimum wage laws will not apply to communities, like Minneapolis and St. Paul, that have higher minimum wages.

State-mandated wage posters featuring the new minimum wages are available for download at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry website.