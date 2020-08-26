Mini-Parade Winds Around St. Cloud Wednesday Night [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD – A mini-parade featuring city vehicles threaded through St. Cloud Wednesday night.

The parade, which included a police car, fire truck, maintenance truck, garbage truck, snowplow and St. Cloud Rox Baseball van, began around 5:00 p.m. on the northwest side of St. Cloud and traveled southeast.

During the several stops along the parade route, city workers passed out candy, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis shared a few words, and spectators were treated to a live vocal performance of “God Bless America.”

Kleis announced the concept of “Parades on Demand” during his State of the City speech in May. All city workers who participated volunteered their time, and parade expenses were covered by Bernick's.