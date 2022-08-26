Millstream Arts Festival Returns to Normal Format

ST. JOSEPH -- The Millstream Arts Festival returns to its normal format this weekend in St. Joseph.

The outdoor festival will feature local and regional artists lined up along College Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

Organization President Alicia Peters says this event is historically on the last Sunday in September, but they wanted to take advantage of the families arriving to town for move-in weekend.

Move-in weekend was a great day to have this festival so families can come, engage and be a part of the festival as we do have some representation from the college in the festival.

Peters says in addition to the multitude of artwork on display from roughly 60 artists, there will also be exhibits, demos, food and live music.

Starting on the main stage we have a group of St. Ben's students preforming, after that we have Delmar the Somali singer, Josh Cleveland from St. Paul will be performing and Buddy King and his son will be doing some drum circles.

The event is free to attend and runs from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Last year the festival was split up over several weeks to limit the number of people who attended due to COVID restrictions.