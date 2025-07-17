Walleye limit changes could be coming to Lake Mille Lacs this summer. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says based on a lack of mortality by state anglers there is talk of increasing the amount of fish anglers can keep. Through the end of June, Schmitt says the estimate was 23,500 pounds of fish were either allotted through harvest or hooking mortality. He says based on that not a lot of fish have been caught there. Schmitt says that's with anglers being able to keep 2 walleye this year. He says this is the 2nd year in a row the harvest number was underutilized. He says there is talk that anglers may be able to keep a 3rd or maybe 4th walleye.

Mille Lacs is Loaded with Walleye

Schmitt says Mille Lacs is loaded with walleyes. He says Mille Lacs has lots of forage with bait fish, perch hatches, and others. Schmitt indicates that leaves walleye with plenty to feed on. He says any resort owner, bait shop, gas station or restaurant will tell you that Mille Lacs has seen a big uptick of people visiting the lake this year as opposed to recent years because of the increase to a 2-fish walleye limit.

When a Decision Could be Happening

If a decision is made to increase the walleye limit from 2 to 3, Schmitt believes it will happen within the next few weeks. The decision will be made in collaboration with the Native American treaty bands and the Minnesota DNR. Schmitt says the tribes harvested approximately 69,000 pounds of walleye due to spearing and netting this spring.

What Larger Lakes in Minnesota Are Producing

Larger lakes in Minnesota are producing for anglers. Schmitt says the best producing large lakes this year have been Lake of the Woods, Rainy Lake, Red Lake, Lake Winnibigoshish and Mille Lacs. Some who've been a bit off this year include Cass Lake, and Leech Lake. Schmitt says overall walleye fishing has been pretty good in Minnesota.

Glen and I also talk about the Archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley and the upcoming youth deer hunt this fall. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.