Mildred “Millie” Mary Gibbard, 93, Sauk Rapids

July 21, 1927 - May 23, 2021

Mildred Mary Gibbard was born on July 21, 1927 in Fergus Falls, MN to Peter and Katherine Gibbard (nee Mulvaney). After attending elementary school in District 143, her family moved to rural Maine Township where she attended District 24 elementary school. Millie graduated as Valedictorian from Underwood High School in Underwood, MN in 1944. She obtained her teaching certificate in Fergus Falls in 1945. Millie taught in several rural schools in Ottertail County, MN including one-room school houses. She then moved to Fergus Falls and taught third grade at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School for seven years. Millie went on to earn a BS in Elementary Education from Moorhead State University. Her next teaching assignment took her to Sauk Rapids, MN where she taught fourth grade at Pleasantview Elementary and Hillside Elementary Schools for 21 years.

Millie’s passion was teaching but she loved her two bowling leagues and her volunteer work at the Great River Regional Library and the Stearns History Museum. She also loved puzzles, traveling and reading mysteries.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Frances (Kenneth) Kugler, nephews Richard (Sheree) Kugler, Daryl Kugler, Jim Kugler and brothers-in-law David Butenhoff and Norman Cossette. She is survived by her loving sister, Jean Cossette, nieces Verona (Steve) Bell, Mary (Dennis) Frahm, Patricia Keidel, Lois (Al) Fasching, Donna (Steve) Anda, and nephews, Dale Kugler, Douglas (Terry) Kugler, Wayne (Bernie) Kugler, Gregory (Peggy) Butenhoff, LeRoy Butenhoff, Danny (Carolyn) Cossette, and Duane (Stephanie) Cossette. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. James Church at Maine, 32009 County Hwy 74, Underwood, MN. Rev. LeRoy Schik will officiate. Visitation will precede the Mass from 9AM-11AM. A graveside service will be held immediately following the Mass. The family requests everyone to please wear a mask. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Cloud Library Foundation, 1300 W. St. Germain St., St. Cloud, MN 56301.

A special thank you to the staff at Country Manor Senior Housing, Assisted Living, and Nursing Home in Sartell, MN for their loving and compassionate care of Millie.