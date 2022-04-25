Michelle Lynn Evenson, 48, St. Cloud

January 20, 1974 - April 22, 2022

Michelle Lynn Evenson died on April 22, 2022.

Michelle was born on January 20, 1974 in Willmar, Minnesota to Loren and Peggy Evenson. She graduated from Lac Qui Parle High School before completing her Culinary Arts Degree at Pipestone Community College.

Michelle made St. Cloud her home and proudly worked at X-Cel Optical for over seventeen years. She then worked at CentraCare where her smiling face greeted people every morning.

Michelle is a fighter and cancer survivor. Michelle had her first heart surgery ten years ago and most recently underwent a second heart surgery. Michelle passed away on April 22, 2022, at the University of Minnesota due to post-surgical complications.

There’s nothing more that Michelle loved than participating in life, especially the lives of her nephews. She frequently attended the boys’ hockey games, swimming, diving, soccer, demo derbies, tractor pulls, and any other event where she could cheer them on.

Michelle loved traveling, camping, bingo night with the girls, painting parties, arts and crafts, and rooting for her team, the Minnesota Wild.

She is survived by her parents Loren and Peggy. Her siblings: Lisa & JR Rutland, Danielle Evenson, Jayme Jackson & Jacob Phillips, Mark Evenson & Sarah Bakalars. Nephews: Nate, Nick, Jason, Dj, Marquez, Kayden, Eyan, Izack, Theodore & Dominic. Michelle was especially proud of her status as “Great Aunt” to Jamison, Ayden, Owen, Ellie & Delilah. Michelle’s aunts, uncles and cousins loved her dearly.

Michelle will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.