Michael S. McKeehan, 50, Rice

January 27, 1967 - April 2, 2017

Michael was born on January 27, 1967 in McHenry, Illinois. He married Anna Spanier on July 2, 2005 in Otsego. He owned and operated M&O Fabricating, a custom metal fabricating facility located in Rice. Michael was a very easy going person who always put his family and others first. He was very proud of his green 1968 Plymouth GTX, which won him many awards from car shows both locally and out of state. Michael enjoyed ice fishing, cooking, smoking meats and going on vacations, especially cruises. He often attended the Barrett Jackson Car Auction in Las Vegas. Michael loved entertaining family and friends at the lake, making sure his guests kept busy with jet skis and other toys. His ultimate goal in life was to provide for his family, employees and staff.