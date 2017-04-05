Michael S. McKeehan, 50, Rice
January 27, 1967 - April 2, 2017
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11AM until 2PM on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Michael S. McKeehan, age 50 of Rice who passed away Monday, April 3, 2017.
Michael was born on January 27, 1967 in McHenry, Illinois. He married Anna Spanier on July 2, 2005 in Otsego. He owned and operated M&O Fabricating, a custom metal fabricating facility located in Rice. Michael was a very easy going person who always put his family and others first. He was very proud of his green 1968 Plymouth GTX, which won him many awards from car shows both locally and out of state. Michael enjoyed ice fishing, cooking, smoking meats and going on vacations, especially cruises. He often attended the Barrett Jackson Car Auction in Las Vegas. Michael loved entertaining family and friends at the lake, making sure his guests kept busy with jet skis and other toys. His ultimate goal in life was to provide for his family, employees and staff.
Survivors include his wife, Anna of Rice; children, Steven McKeehan of Fridley, Megan McKeehan of Minneapolis, Nathaniel McKeehan of Fridley; step-children, Melannie Yarke of Rice and Garon Yarke of Rice; siblings, Gary (Sandra) McKeehan of Alabama, Michelle (Jeff) Emmerling of Kentucky, Theresa (Danny) Erickson of Texas and Mark McKeehan of Illinois; mother and father-in-law, Steve (Louise) Honl of Rice; aunt and uncle, Konnie (Stan) Harstad and his three loving puppies, Maddie, Kooki and Ahri.
He was preceded in death by his mother.