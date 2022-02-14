Michael R. McColley, 66, Zimmerman

July 5, 1955 - February 10, 2022

Michael McColley, age 66 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on February 10, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held this spring at Fairway Shores golf course in Zimmerman (date and time yet to be determined). Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.

Michael Ray McColley was born to Stanley and Helen (Guggenberger) McColley on July 5, 1955, in Bertha, MN. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1973. Michael married Sandy Pudlik on July 13, 1973, at Stephen’s Catholic Church in Blaine. Michael was the foreman of the paint department for Crystal Cabinets for 20 years. Later he became a chemical coatings salesman for Guardsman Products based in Grand Rapids, MI. From there he started his own company, Freeport Finishing, where he worked until his retirement.

On October 26, 2007, Mike was a University of Minnesota Heart Transplant recipient. He underwent the 634th Heart Transplant procedure at that facility. Therefore, the number 634 will continue to be significant to all of his family and friends; Heart #634 gave him an additional 14 years of life! In this time, Papa, as the grandchildren referred to him, was able to enjoy three additional grandchildren, retire and move to Fairway Shores golf course in Zimmerman where his garage was known as hole 5-½. Papa loved hanging out with his golf buddies, and he especially loved spending time with all eight of his grandchildren. Above all, he loved to be together with Oma, his best friend and love of his life. He will be missed by many.

Although Mike was never an actual farmer, he was very fond of all things John Deere. He has had many John Deere tractors, hats, shirts, gloves, jackets, socks, signs, golf balls, toys…you name it, throughout the years. He was always very proud to give each of his grandchildren their very first tractor ride. Many of them took that ride when he or she was only days old! Tractor rides with Papa, whether it was on Papa’s lap on the lawn tractor, by his side or in the back of the Gator, or in the bucket of the 3720, will remain a special memory for all of the grandkids.

Michael is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Chris (Anne) McColley of Nowthen, Missy (Darryl) McColley of Princeton, and Amanda (James) Berglund of Princeton; grandchildren, Isaiah and Parker McColley, Halie (Hank as Papa called her) and Camille (Lulu as Papa called her) Essig, and Stella Sanford, and Brennan, Tyson, and Jersey Berglund; siblings, Tom, Dave, Patty Stark (twin sister), Jim, Sandy French, and Jody Okerstrom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and sister, Tammy Matvick.