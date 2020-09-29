Michael “Murph” B. Murphy, 67, Clear Lake

August 25, 1953 - September 28, 2020

There will be no services for Michael “Murph” B. Murphy, age 67, who passed away Monday at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Michael Bert Murphy was born August 25, 1953 in St. Louis Park to Dale & Mercedia (Law) Murphy. He married Sandee Winter on May 14, 1977 in Richfield. Mike grew up in Wayzata and he and Sandee moved to Clear Lake in 1979. He worked in maintenance at the Becker Power Plant for over 30 years. Mike enjoyed horses, splitting wood, fishing and sitting outside at night drinking his Milwaukee Best Lite. He also loved spending time with his wife and boys. He was kind, honest, quiet, hard-working, and had a great sense of humor. Mike loved being a husband and dad, was proud of his boys, and supported family dreams and passions.

Survivors include his wife, Sandee of Clear Lake; sons, Jacob (Kay) of New Ulm and Chance (Ashley Johnson) of St. Cloud; parents, Dale & Mercedia of Princeton. He was a father figure to many, including soldiers and Marines. Mike was preceded in death by his loyal horses, Joey and Misty; and brothers, Pat and Danny.

Memorials are preferred to the Coborn Cancer Center.