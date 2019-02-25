Michael “Mike” W. Chaika, 60, Sauk Rapids

September 2, 1958 - February 22, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Popple Creek for Michael “Mike” W. Chaika, age 60, who passed away Friday at his home. Rev. Dr. Timothy T.J. Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in Popple Creek.

Mike was born on September 2, 1958 to William and Renate (Schroeder) Chaika in Aurora, CO. Following in his father’s footsteps, Mike also proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1976-1980. He married Beverly Mendel on July 27, 1985 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Popple Creek. Mike worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for 35 years. He was an active member of the church sharing his faith as a Deacon, teaching Sunday school and VBS. Mike was an adult volunteer with the Benton County 4-H, a member of the Elk River Critter 4-H club and the Sauk Rapids Tinville Lions Club. He was an adult that still knew how to act like a kid and enjoyed playing video games, being on the shooting range, and cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team. Mike will be most remembered for being the guy with a kind soul who was always there for you.

Mike is survived by his wife, Beverly of Sauk Rapids; his mother, Renate Chaika of Sauk Rapids; mother-in-law, Rosemary Mendel of Sauk Rapids; sister, Beverly (Richard) Scharber of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Cheryl Scapanski of Sauk Rapids; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Penny) Mendel of Foley; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Heidi, Cassie, Adam, Austin, John and Henry. He was preceded in death by his father, William; father-in-law, Donald Mendel and brother-in-law, John Scapanski.