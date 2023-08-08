Michael J. Spaude, 72, Remer

April 20, 1951 - August 1, 2023

attachment-Michael Spaude loading...

Michael John Spaude,72 of Remer, MN passed away in a tragic accident and unexpectedly at his home on August 1st, 2023.

Mike was born in St. Cloud, MN, on April 20th, 1951, to Delores (Nothnagel) and Harry Spaude. He attended and graduated from St Cloud Tech High School in 1969. He then went to trade school for sheet metal working. He was a member of the Local 10 Sheet Metal Workers Union.

Mike met his soul mate, Jane, while both attended high school and were married in 1971. They spent 52 years doing everything together. There was never a dull moment while on their many adventures around the nation. One such trip in 2003, took them all the way to Alaska on his beloved Harley Davidson.

Mike was a true outdoors man, he made up a game he especially liked to play with his daughter Heather, when they would go into the woods. He would intentionally try to get them lost, and make Heather find the way out…. They never got lost.

A great deal of his free time was spent volunteering at The Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, MN, which is a residence/organization that helps Veterans. Mike made an epic journey to raise money and awareness of The Eagle’s Healing Nest by riding his motorcycle through all lower 48 states in just 18 days! He also volunteered his time as part of the ground crew for the Freedom Flight hot air balloon. It is a group for MIA/POWS…..one of only 4 in the nation. Mike enjoyed winter too, and volunteered his time at the Nordic Ski Club grooming the trails and working all night to make snow. In his spare time, he was part of the Del-Tone Luth trap shooting team.

More than anything, Mike enjoyed his time with Jane. Where one was, the other was too. Everyone said “Mike & Jane” (as if it were one person) because they were always together. Mike also had a deep love for his many black labs.

Mike was known and will be missed for his quiet demeanor, wild hair, quick witted sense of humor….and his deep belly laugh! He was known by his many nieces and nephews as “Uncle Sunshine”.

Mike is preceded in death by his dad, Harry Spaude; his grandparents; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Those left behind to cherish Mike’s memory are, his wife of 52-years, Jane Spaude; daughter, Heather Stephens; mother Delores Spaude; brother, Patrick (Kay) Spaude; sisters, Lori Lauer and Lynn (Steve) Rolfe; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 10th, 2023, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Could, MN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to The Healing Eagle’s Nest in Mike’s name.

Arrangements for Mike have been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences may be sent to www.northernpeacefh.com