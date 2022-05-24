Michael J. Holthaus, 59, Eden Valley

January 31, 1963 - May 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Michael J. Holthaus, age 59, who passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Michael was born January 31, 1963 in Paynesville to John Holthaus & Elizabeth Vos. He married Susan Holmgren on September 18, 2004 on the Holthaus farm. Michael lived on the farm in Eden Valley most of his life and worked at Cold Spring Granite for 39 years. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Michael was loving, caring, kind, was always there to help, and will be most remembered by his smile, laugh, and jokes. He was a joy to be around. Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses, campfires, and going out to dinner and the movies.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Eden Valley; daughter, Alisha Anderson (Ben) of Bagley; mother, Elizabeth “Betty” (Doug) Young of Watkins; sister and brother, Clare (Allen) Mackedanz of Richmond and Keven (Tammy) Holthaus of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Blake & Bradley Anderson and three bonus grandchildren; and dogs, Sasha and Nikki. Michael was preceded in death by his father, John in 1995; and brother, Mark in 2018.