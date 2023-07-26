Metro Bus Wins Big at This Year’s “Roadeo”

ROCHESTER (WJON News) - Metro Bus drivers found the podium in the 36th Annual Statewide Bus Roadeo in Rochester Saturday, July 22nd.

Three drivers from Metro Bus competed at the event, and all three placed in the competition.

David Peacock placed first in the small bus division.

Keith Drake placed second in the small bus division.

Julie Dockendorf placed second in the large bus division.

MPTA State Bus Roadeo Large Bus Division top finishers. From left to right: 2nd place Julie Dockendorf, St. Cloud Metro Bus; 3rd place Jonathan Dumenya, Metro Transit; 1st place Chris Daniels, Rochester Transit. Photo credit: Minnesota Public Transit Association MPTA State Bus Roadeo Large Bus Division top finishers.

From left to right: 2nd place Julie Dockendorf, St. Cloud Metro

Bus; 3rd place Jonathan Dumenya, Metro Transit; 1st place

Chris Daniels, Rochester Transit.

Photo credit: Minnesota Public Transit Association loading...

In addition, David Peacock won the David Dufner Memorial Award, voted on by the drivers for the operator who was most helpful to other colleagues during the competition.

MPTA State Bus Roadeo Small Bus Division top finishers. From left to right: 1st place David Peacock, St. Cloud Metro Bus; 3rd place Leroy Rentz, Wadena Friendly Rider; 2nd place Keith Drake, St. Cloud Metro Bus. Photo credit: Minnesota Public Transit Association MPTA State Bus Roadeo Small Bus Division top finishers.

From left to right: 1st place David Peacock, St. Cloud Metro

Bus; 3rd place Leroy Rentz, Wadena Friendly Rider; 2nd place

Keith Drake, St. Cloud Metro Bus.

Photo credit: Minnesota Public Transit Association loading...

Metro Bus CEO and MPTA President Ryan I. Daniel was excited to announce the results.

The Bus Roadeo, was a spectacle of talent and camaraderie, as bus operators from across our state gathered to put their skills to the test. This event not only served as a platform to recognize the unsung heroes of public transportation but also as a reminder of the essential role they play in keeping our city moving. Congratulations to all the Metro Bus winners and participants!

Bus Operators from across Minnesota and Iowa participated in the annual event, which tests drivers on safety and service skills.

