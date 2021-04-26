Metro Bus Seeking Drivers, Open House Scheduled

Metro Bus

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is looking for drivers and they're holding an open house on Thursday to showcase what the job is all about.

You must have a valid driver's license, but you do not need a Commercial Driver's License (CDL). Metro Bus is offering paid permit preparation and CDL training is available.

Candidates will be able to meet the Metro Bus team, tour the operations facility, sit in the driver's seat, and interview for a position.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment in advance by calling (320) 529-4498 or by emailing the Human Resources department at recruitment@stcloudmtc.com.

Metro Bus says they offer competitive wages, 100% employer-paid family health insurance for full-time employees, and paid time off.

The open house will be from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Operations Center at 665 Franklin Avenue in northeast St. Cloud.

