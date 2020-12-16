Metro Bus Reducing Weekday Runs on Fixed Routes

ST. CLOUD -- There are some changes coming to many of the Metro Bus fixed routes next month.

Starting January 3rd, all weekday fixed routes will be switching to hourly service with the exception of Route 10. Many of the routes have been running half-hour runs during peak morning and afternoon times. There won't be any changes to weekend service, however.

Routes 6, 12, 21, and 31 are not affected because they already run on an hourly schedule.

Metro Bus says the changes are due to lower ridership during the pandemic and staffing challenges.

Dial-a-Ride, ConneX, and Northstar Link are not impacted by the changes.

Modified route schedules will be posted to the Metro Bus website by January 3rd. Metro Bus says the changes are until further notice.