Metro Bus Announces Federal Extension of Mask Mandate

ST. CLOUD -- Riders who use public transportation like Metro Bus will be required to wear masks for at least another month. The Federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the mask requirements on all public transportation until April 18th.

The mandate includes people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and includes trains and airplanes.

The federal law overrides any state laws and failing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law. Masks must cover both the mouth and the nose and be worn on any bus or in any public transportation facility.

There are three exemptions...children under the age of two, people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask because of their disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and people for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant safety guidelines or federal regulations.

Passengers must state that they qualify for an exemption to ride without a mask.

Metro Bus offers masks at the downtown Transit Center, on Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX buses.

