Meteor Lights Up Night Sky in Northern Twin Cities

CAMBRIDGE (AP)-- A meteor that streaked across the night sky over the

northern Twin Cities probably came close enough to Earth to drop rocks.

Observer Pat Branch with the American Meteor Society says the fireball entered the stratosphere above Cambridge around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, traveling eastward before going dark over Harris.

Branch says the meteor probably was close enough to Earth to drop pea- to grape-sized rocks. He says the meteor was only the second of the year to get close enough to Earth to drop rocks.

Reports say the meteor was about the size of a refrigerator and

shook homes with a sonic boom.