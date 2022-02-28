Merwin J. Berhow, 84, Ramsey

April 24, 1937 - February 25, 2022

Merwin Berhow, age 84 of Ramsey, MN, was welcomed into heaven on February 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery, Princeton, in the spring of 2022.

Merwin James Berhow was born to Adolph and Iona (Hardie) Berhow on April 24, 1937, in Ledyard, IA. He was nicknamed “Bim” because his sister, Betty, could not say Jim, which was his intended nickname. In 1949, when the family moved to Onamia, Merwin took the opportunity for a fresh start and would not allow anyone to call him “Bim” anymore. From then on, he was called Merwin. He graduated from Onamia High School in 1955. He married Jean Comstock that year and had three children, Donald, Robert, and Todd Berhow.

Merwin met and married the love of his life, Lois Miller, in 1974. He raised two daughters with Lois, Jeri Ann and Ronda. Merwin was very proud of the house he and Lois designed and built together in the early 90’s. They enjoyed taking trips to Europe, Hawaii, and all over the U.S. They both loved traveling and camping up north with family. Merwin enjoyed watching old western movies and sitting with his favorite dog, Milo.

Merwin worked at Prospect Foundry until he retired at age 65. After retiring, he stayed busy snow plowing business parking lots for several years and continued to work on projects around the house. Merwin spent his summer days working alongside Lois on the garden and the yard.

Merwin is survived by his children, Donald (Val) Berhow, Todd Berhow, Jeri Ann (Steven) Mehr, and Ronda Miller; daughter-in-law, Kristine Berhow; seven grandchildren, Matt Berhow, Devon Berhow, Maria (Ryan) Kottke, Brittni (Austin Lewis) Berhow, Josh Berhow, Corey McCorkle, and Kyla McTavish; ten great-grandchildren, Cerena, Kain, Vlad, Vayda, and Alexa Berhow, Rylee and Jozlyn Berhow, Gracie and Sawyer Kottke, and Desmond McTavish; eight siblings, Melvin Berhow of Oregon, Ruth Campbell of Belgrade, Betty (Ed) Gibas of Onamia, Annabelle Larsen of Ocean Springs, MS, Thomas Berhow of North Port, FL, Dee Etta Kuehn of Vancleave, MS, Virginia (Ronald) Evensen of Milaca, and Danny (Mary) Berhow of Trego, WI; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and other family and friends.

Merwin was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Iona; wife, Lois Miller-Berhow; son, Robert Berhow; grandson, Anthony Berhow; brothers, Martin (Dorothy), Adolph Lee (Vada), Jerry (Mary); sisters, Marion (Harold) Mogensen and Faye (Bob) Knudsen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda Berhow, Delbert Campbell, Eugene Larsen, MariAnn Berhow, and Melvin Kuehn.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Merwin’s favorite charities: Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge or the YMCA.