Mendota Heights Woman Dies in Four-Car Pile-Up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Mendota Heights woman is dead after a four-car pile-up in Minneapolis.

Reports say 23-year-old Alice Tibbets was traveling east on Minnesota State Highway 62 on Thursday morning in a Honda Civic when she rear-ended a Chevy Equinox.

As the Equinox was pulling over the Civic was hit by a truck. Another car hit the Equinox as it tried to get out of the truck's path.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibbets died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Darrin Gregory, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Equinox and the car it hit weren't hurt.

Get our free mobile app