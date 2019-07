The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 Monday night in Las Vegas to win the NBA Summer League title. Memphis was the #8 seed while the Timberwolves were seeded 3rd.

Minnesota was led in scoring by Kelan Martin with 19 points, former Gopher Jordan Murphy added 14 points and 8 rebounds and Naz Reid added 8 points and 10 rebounds.