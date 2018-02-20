Melvern “Mel” E. Steinke, 83, Zimmerman

July 4, 1934 - February 15, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 560 in Zimmerman, MN on Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 1-5 PM for Mel Steinke who passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Mel was born at home in Crown, MN, to the late Arnie and Gertrude (Bahr) Steinke. He married Shirley A. Zeroth at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on May 23, 1959. Mel proudly served his Country in the U.S. Army, worked as a carpenter for over 25 years, and belonged to the American Legion Post 560, Zimmerman.

Mel enjoyed dirt track racing as a driver for many years, NASCAR, snowmobiling, and playing Rummy with Shirley every day.

Mel is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Mark (Laurie) of Zimmerman, Gary of Zimmerman, and Todd of Zimmerman; brother, Doug (Kathleen) Steinke of Nowthen; sister, Arlene Smith of Elk River; and his grandson, Brian Steinke.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Harriet.