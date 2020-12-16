Meinrad “Meinie” M. Wiechmann, 89, Watkins

December 13, 1931 - December 14, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Meinrad “Meinie” M. Wiechmann, age 89, who passed away Monday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi will officiate and burial will be at St. Benedict’s Cemetery in Avon at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Meinrad was born December 13, 1931 in Collegeville Township near Avon to Henry & Rose (Bergmann) Wiechmann. He married Dolores Tadych on August 25, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. Meinie raised his kids on the family farm near Avon and in 1979 moved to the family farm near Litchfield. He was a Dairy Farmer and also did carpentry work. He was a member of Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Meinie enjoyed polka dancing, playing the harmonica, fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, watching the Twins and Vikings, and telling stories about bailing hay. He was gentle, caring, outgoing, had a great sense of humor, and was very proud of his family. Meinie was a great husband, dad, grandpa, and brother.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores of Watkins; daughters and sons, Lois Kolodjeski of Avon, Gerald (Rita) of Freeport, Virgil (Jamie) of Litchfield, Lester, Leon of Litchfield, Lloyd (Lisa) of Montgomery, and Mary (Terry) Stenzel of Litchfield; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Meinie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leona Wiechmann, Elmer Wiechmann, Dolores Fuchs, and Marcella Achmann; son-in-law, Jim Kolodjeski; and grandson, Josh Bueckers.