Mayor Kleis Addresses Covid-19 and Press Bar Cleanup [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall meeting featuring St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis he addressed how the city is working with county and state officials and CentraCare in regards to preparations and the handling of Covid-19. The Mayor also discussed the latest on the Press Bar cleanup. Listen below.

The Mayor took phone calls and discussed Covid-19 testing, road projects and the closing of the Centennial Coborns.

Mayor Dave Kleis joins me Friday mornings from 8:10-8:50.