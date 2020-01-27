Maya Moore At Peace With Decision to Skip Second WNBA Season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Maya Moore feels her work isn't finished yet pushing criminal justice reform and will miss her second consecutive WNBA season and the Tokyo Olympics.

The Minnesota Lynx star said she isn't ready to retire yet, though.

Moore has spent most of the last year trying to help a family friend overturn a conviction. Jonathan Irons has been incarcerated since 1997, convicted in the nonfatal shooting of a homeowner during a burglary.

He is serving a 50-year sentence but has asked a judge to reopen his case.