Mavis C. Miller, 76, Sauk Rapids

June 17, 1942 - January 30, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud for Mavis C. Miller, age 76, who passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Faith Totushek will officiate and burial will be at the Kimball Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Mavis was born June 17, 1942 in St. Cloud to Monroe & Melba (Adkins) Abbott. She married Larry Miller on March 25, 1975 in Indiana. They lived in Belgrade prior to moving to Sauk Rapids 25 years ago. Mavis worked as the Office Manager for Thermo-Tech Windows in Sauk Rapids, retiring in 2002. She was a very active member of Grace United Methodist Church and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Mavis enjoyed trips to the casino, spending time at the cabin on Pearl Lake, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was kind, caring, loving, helpful, generous, family orientated woman.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Larry of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Dawn Hanson of Maple Grove and Deanna Statz of Coon Rapids; brother, Bob (Beverly) Abbott of Mesa, AZ; sisters-in-law, Irene Abbott of Kimball and Sandy Abbott of Clinton; grandchildren, Josh, Mackenzie, and Brady; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Monroe “Bill” and Gary; and sister, Patty.