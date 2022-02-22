Matthew “Matt” D. H. Knaeble, 34, Princeton

June 19, 1987 - February 18, 2022

Matt Knaeble, age 34 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2022, at his home. A Memorial Service for Matt will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Matthew Daniel Henry Knaeble was born to Alex and Lisa (Martin) Knaeble on June 19, 1987, in St. Louis Park. He graduated from Princeton High School and went on to work as a mechanic for many years at Tire Lube Express at the Elk River Walmart. Matt was very caring and kind and would do anything for anyone. He was an amazing uncle and enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephew. He also loved and cared for his grandmother, LaRose, for many years before her recent passing. Matt enjoyed hunting, playing Magic: The Gathering, going to the Renaissance Festival, collecting Pez candy, and watching anything sci-fi. He will also be remembered for his love of animals, especially his special cat, Felix. Above all else, he was an amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to all who knew him.

Matt is survived by his mother, Lisa of Princeton; brother, Adam Knaeble of Princeton; nieces and nephew, Demitri, Zoey, and Nikita; and many other aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Alex, on May 15, 2019; grandparents, Dennis and LaRose Martin and Remi Knaeble and Anna Maupin; and aunt, Raeann Knaeble.