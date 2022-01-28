Mary V. Klug, 73, St. Cloud

October 28, 1948 - January 26, 2022

attachment-Mary Klug loading...

Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mary Klug, 73 who died Wednesday at her home in St. Cloud surrounded by family. The Reverend Bruce Timm will officiate. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and 1 hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud.

Mary was born October 28, 1948 in St. Cloud to Bernard “Barney” and Virginia (Stevens) Fernholz. She graduated from Foley High School in May of 1967. She married David Klug on August 15, 1970 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Mary worked for Fingerhut for many years and later for Stearns/Coleman in Sauk Rapids. She is a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She loved to spend time reading romance books, dancing, and playing cards, especially 500, Hand and Foot, and Canasta.

She is survived by her children, Heather Klug of Brooklyn Park; Chara Klug of Brooklyn Center; Damien (Katie) Klug of Clear Lake; Allison (Isaac) Reynolds of Lester Prairie; Cassidy (Jason) Jones of Ham Lake; grandchildren, Brekken, Rowen, Sawyer Klug, Henry, Amelia, Eleanor Reynolds, Wesley Klug and Peja and Lena Jones. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Ellen Janski, Randy (Judy) Fernholz, Bernadette Kroska, Nick (Emily) Fernholz, Theresa (Rob) Ahonen; her in-laws Don Klug, Dennis (Darlene) Klug, Sylvia (Don) Weeres and Helen (Carl) Oltz.

She is preceded in death by her husband David, infant daughter Megan, parents Barney and Virginia Fernholz, infant brother Bernard, and her in-laws Albert and Alvina Klug.