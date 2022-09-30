Mary Sieben, 93, Paynesville

September 18, 1929 - September 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Mary Sieben, age 93, who passed away Thursday at the Paynesville Care Center. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Wednesday all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Mary Theckla Sieben (Pfeffer) was born September 18, 1929 on a farm near Belle River to Henry & Mary (Schalko) Pfeffer. She married James R. Sieben on February 7, 1948 at Padua Catholic Church. Mary was a homemaker and also worked as a seamstress at Animal Fair. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Jim and Mary farmed on numerous farms, first in Regal, then Roscoe, and finally Eden Valley. They farmed until 1979 when they moved to a retirement farm in the country by Eden Valley. They lived there until Jim’s death in 2000.

Mary is survived by 11 daughters and 5 sons, Rosie Emslander of Oak Park, Ralph (Shirl) of Cold Spring, June Berg of St. Paul, Donna (Gene) Bischof of Eden Valley, Sharon (Dave) Weber of Menahga, Beverly (Kevin) Lang of Paynesville, Ruth (Chuck) Utsch of Paynesville, James A. (LuLu) of Spicer, Vicky (James) Torborg of Apple Valley, Gloria (Tom) Connor of Mapleton, ND, Leila (Jerry) Utsch of Paynesville, Eileen Young of Upsala, Laura (Brent) Miller of Andover, Ron (Julie) of Eagan, Ken (Julie) of Eagan, and Randy (Shelly) of Ramsey; brother, George Pfeffer of Watkins; 54 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James R. on August 14, 2000; sons-in-law, James Berg and David Emslander; grandchildren, Racquelle Young and Kenzie Torborg; sisters, Katherine Westerberg and Ann Uderman; and brothers, John, Steve, Nick, Connie, and Ludwig Pfeffer.