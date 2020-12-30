Mary S. Warner, 71, St. Cloud

February 9, 1949 - December 29, 2020

Celebration of Life and a time of sharing will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mary S. Warner, age 71, of St. Cloud who died Tuesday at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mary was born February 9, 1949 in Madelia, MN to Warren “Red” and Ardis (Christenson) Warner. She married Richard Pappenfus on January 21, 1968 in Foley, and he died on October 30, 1976. She then married Roger Warner on August 27, 1977 in St. Cloud and he died on February 14, 2004. She was a homemaker and lived in St. Cloud most of her life. Mary enjoyed gardening, and had quite the green thumb! She was a loving, caring, compassionate, friendly, outgoing person who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her son, James Pappenfus of Waite Park; daughter, Catherine Warner (Craig Schindler) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Jonathon, Melinda, Brianna and Travis; great grandchildren, Asia and Raelynn; sister, Ann Brenny of Pierz; brother, Walter Warner of Sebeka. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and daughter, Brenda Montury.