Mary L. Weihrauch, 46, Sauk Rapids

February 2, 1973 - August 19, 2019

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary L. Weihrauch who passed away suddenly on Monday at the family cabin in Swatara. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Mary L. Weihrauch was born on February 3, 1973 in St. Cloud to Glen and Penny (Swanberg) Weihrauch. She married Steve Parker on September 16, 2017 at their lake place in Outing. Mary grew up in St. Cloud and spent her time between St. Cloud, Alexandria, and Outing. She was a Professional Caregiver for Open Hands Health Services. She a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she assisted as a wedding planner. Mary was a member of the Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club, Business Network International, served on the Board of RALALA, was president of the Outing Chamber of Commerce, and also was an ATV instructor. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and teaching people CPR and first aid. Mary lived life to the fullest by helping others and loved meeting new people. She always fought for any injustice and was a true friend with a heart of gold. Most importantly, she enjoyed being with her family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Steve of Alexandria; parents, Glen and Penny of St. Cloud; brother and sister, Neil (Tina) of St. Cloud and Nancy (Brett) Avery of Sartell; nephews, Ken and Brian; nieces, Sarah and Mavis. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.