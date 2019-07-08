Mary “Joelle” Stanoch, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 13, 1932 - July 7, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Mary “Joelle” Stanoch, 86, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at church.

Mary “Joelle” J. Stanoch was born on September 13, 1932 in Mayhew Lake to Joseph and Mary (Reller) Fleegel. She married Claude Stanoch on June 26, 1954 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. They lived most of their lives in the area, but they also lived in Bellflower, California, Minneapolis, and Coon Rapids. Joelle was a Transcriber at the St. Cloud Hospital for 28 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and had a strong faith. Joelle enjoyed going to the casino, bird watching, bowling, and taking road trips with her family. She had a great sense of humor and was very active with her social life. Most importantly, she was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Joelle is survived by her children, Dana Stowe of Sauk Rapids, Shelley Stanoch of Boca Raton, FL, Rodney (Joan Mushel) Stanoch of Rice, Roy (Sue Probst) Stanoch of Champlin, Natalie (Mark) Guggenberger of Sartell, Molly Oie of Edina, Sally Mikolai of Waite Park, and Gordon (Tamara) Stanoch of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude; siblings, Merril, Arlene (Esselman), Willard, Harold, and Lloyd Fleegel; sons-in-law, William Stowe, Casey Oie, and Mitch Mikolai; daughters-in-law, Tamla Alt and Joyce Stanoch; and granddaughter, Grayce Stanoch.