Mary Jane Kuklok, 91, St. Cloud

August 19, 1929 - August 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 for Mary Jane Kuklok who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, August 15 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary Jane was born on August 19, 1929 in Brockway Township to Thomas and Theresa (Symanietz) Wochnick. She was united in marriage to Ambrose Kuklok on January 8, 1949 in Opole. Mary Jane lived most of her life in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud State University in Shoemaker Hall, and as a Rehab Aide at Good Shepherd for 20 years. Mary Jane was affiliated with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, baking (especially apple pie and Polish coffee cake), playing cards, traveling, family get-togethers, and assisting as a wedding coordinator with her daughter, Renee. Mary Jane was very proud of her family. Her determination, hard work ethic, and talents were a guiding force for her family.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Marilys (DuWayne) Simmons of Sauk Rapids, Renee Strang of Sauk Rapids, and Brenda (Walter) Heinen of St. Cloud; siblings, Angeline Eiden of Chaska, Marcella Pilarski of Osseo, Frances Eiden of Carver, George Wochnick of St. Joseph, and LaVerne Klisch of St. Paul; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Kuklok of Becker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ambrose in 2000; sons, Richard and Roger; brothers, Leo and Ralph Wochnick; and son-in-law, Mel Strang.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the compassionate care that was given to Mary Jane in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.