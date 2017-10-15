Mary Emilie Yager, 56, Sauk Rapids

October 4, 1961 - October 12, 2017

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 16, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mary E. Yager, 56 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Thursday morning at her home of natural causes. Rev. Marlene Elmstrom will officiate and burial will be at Unity Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Monday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born on October 4, 1961 in Sauk Centre to Myles and Betty (Pagle) Cheadle. She was married to Doug Yager on July 11, 1981 in St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church. Mary most recently worked as the Director of Sales at the Holiday Inn for the past 15 years. Prior to that she worked as an Executive Assistant for Anderson Trucking. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She enjoyed reading, movies and always looked forward to pancakes and coffee on Saturday mornings. Mary loved ice fishing, singing and had an infectious laugh. She was a great protector of those she loved and was always happy and very easy to talk to.