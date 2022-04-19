Mary Ellen Gilloley Barrett, 84, St. Cloud

October 25, 1937 - April 16, 2022

Memorial Services will be at 4:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Mary Ellen Gilloley Barrett, 84 of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday April 16th at the Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center, Sartell. Rev. Bob Harren will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. A visitation will be from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Ellen was born on October 25, 1937 to Henry and Marie (Roden) Leners in Buckman, Minnesota. She married John “Jack” Gilloley on May 5, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids. After Jack passed away, she then married Charles “Charlie” Barrett on December 5, 1997 in St. Cloud. Mary Ellen was employed at Klein Oldsmobile, St. Cloud, the St. Cloud Park and Rec, Coborn’s and was a day care provider throughout her career. Mary Ellen enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading and baking pies. Cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies were her specialty.

Mary Ellen is survived by her children; Sharon (Ed) Fossum of Redwood Falls, Shawn Gilloley of St. Cloud, Shelley Rolfes of Rice, Steven (Sarah) Gilloley of St. Cloud, and Scott (Vicki) Gilloley of Polk City, IA; Nine grandchildren and One great grandchild; Brother Don (Betty Jean) Leners of Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John “Jack” Gilloley, Charles Barrett, son-in-law Dale Rolfes, brothers Laurence, Herb, Ray and Leo, and sisters Agnes, Sally and Helen.