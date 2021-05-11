Mary Cay Arnzen, 93, St. Cloud

August 29, 1927 - May 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 13 at St. Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud for Mary Cay Arnzen, 93, who passed away on May 8th. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Cay was born on August 29, 1927 to Anton and Catherine (Sauer) Cremers. She was a 1945 graduate of Cathedral High School. She married Richard H. Arnzen on September 1, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Church. She was a bookkeeper at Woolworths for over 10 years and then started a daycare, which she did for many years. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s and a member of the St. Anthony Christian Women. Mary Cay loved working in her yard and spending time with her family.

Mary Cay is survived by her son, Rick (Marianne) of St. Cloud, daughter-in-law Mary “Betsy” of Brainerd, grandchildren; Ben, Brittany (Adam) Spah, Tia (Brandon) Weatherz, Sam, and Charlie (Kaitlyn), great grandchildren; Owen and Eli Spah, brothers; John Cremers of Baxter and Tony (Peggy) Cremers of Alexandria, sister-in-laws Carol Schreifels of St. Cloud and Rosemary Cremers of Bloomington, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. on January 16, 1982, daughter Barbara on May 11, 2013 and son Tom on September 1, 2018; sisters Betty Gill, Loretta Fritz, Sr. Margaret Claire OSB, Sr. Gilbert OSB and Mickey Koerner, brothers Chuck, Bert, Gilbert, Tom and Wen.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, especially Nicole and Stephanie for their wonderful care of Mary Cay.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to CentraCare Hospice or a charity of your choice.