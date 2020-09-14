Mary Ann Vogel, 89, Sartell

July 25, 1931 - September 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Ann Vogel, age 89 of Sartell who passed away on Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at 2:00 p.m. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Thursday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and at the funeral mass.

Mary Ann was born on July 25, 1931 in St. Cloud to Frank F. and Marie (Trutwin) Sobieck. She married Ralph Vogel on February 14, 1953 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mary Ann was a salesperson for Avon from 1970 - 2010 and truly cherished the contacts and friendships that came from running that business. She also worked as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud where she belonged to the Christian Women, was the funeral dinner chair for 20 years, a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Mary Ann was a lifetime member of the St. Cloud VFW Auxiliary Post 428 and a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Post 254. She enjoyed Bingo, camping and had a great sense of humor. Mary Ann was a classy woman, that was kind and caring to everyone. She led a simple life in the sense that her family and her faith were most important to her. It was easy for her to put others before herself. Mary Ann loved the color red, had a miniature shoe collection and always had a card to send someone, wishing them well.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Judy (Dan) Walters of Luxemburg, James (Grace) of Ormoc City, Philippines, Joel (Laurie) of St. Joseph, Jean (Scott) Anderson of Clear Lake, and Jackie (Jim) Maleska of St. Joseph; sisters, Lorraine Wagner of Sartell and Bernie Wesenberg of Sartell; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; her parents; infant sister, Josephine; sisters, Patricia Abraham and Frances Wesenberg; and brothers, Joseph, Edward and Nicholas Sobieck.