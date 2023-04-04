Mary Ann E. Molin, 98, Anoka and formerly of St. Cloud

October 25, 1924 - April 3, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Ann Molin, 98 of Anoka and formerly of St. Cloud who died Monday, April 3, 2023 at her home in Anoka. The Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Ann was born October 25, 1924 in St. Cloud to John & Connie (Roehl) Thome. She married Hobart “Bud” Molin on August 20, 1945 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. She was active as a volunteer with the RSVP program and the VA Medical Center assisting fellow seniors in the community. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and baking. Banana bread was her specialty and in most recent years she has baked cookies for her family. She was family orientated and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Renee Johnson of New Orleans, LA; Cheryl (Randy) Hanson of Coon Rapids; brothers, Peter (Mary) Thome of Minnetonka; George (Jan) Thome of Utah; grandchildren, Sean (Dawn) Hanson, Matt (Jen) Hanson, Michael (Kristiana) Johnson, Chris Johnson, great grandchildren, Spencer, Samual, Kylee, Kamryn, Steffen Hanson, Emeline and Alexander Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, son, Timothy, son -in-law, Warren Johnson, brothers, Leo and Larry, sisters, Irene Rafferty and Julie Therian.