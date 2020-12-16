Mary Ann Bakken, 83, Clear Lake

August 15, 1937 - December 14, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Glendorado Lutheran Church, Glendorado, MN, for Mary Ann Bakken, age 83 of Clear Lake, who passed away peacefully on December 14 at her home in Clear Lake. A private family visitation will be held at 10:30 AM prior to the service. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery.

Mary Ann was born on August 15, 1937, in Princeton to the late Clifford and Selma (Johnson) Brabander. She attended Glendorado District School 13. Mary Ann married Gehard Bakken on October 13, 1956. She worked at Fingerhut, Nelson Tree Farm, and Santiago Bank, as well as taught Sunday School, hauled her kids around, and farmed. Mary Ann was the treasurer for the Glendorado Church for many years. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, bowling, watching her kids play ball, and traveling the United States with Gehard.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Steven of Princeton and Jeffrey (Rebecca) of Cambridge; daughters, Sandra Erickson of Becker and Sheila (David) Gronert of Becker; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son-in-law, Roger.