Marvin O.G. Blaske, 91, Milaca

January 3, 1931 - September 12, 2022

The Lord received Marvin O.G. Blaske into eternal glory on September 12, 2022, at the age of 91 years. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, September 15 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.

Marvin Oscar George Blaske was given life by his creator and born on January 3, 1931, in Sauk Rapids to William and Frieda (Samulovitz) Blaske. He received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God on January 18, 1931, and confirmed his faith on April 2, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Marvin attended Trinity Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1948. He attended Concordia St. Paul, graduating in 1951. September of that year he entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL, and graduated in 1955 with a Masters of Divinity.

Marvin was ordained and installed as a pastor of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Stirum, ND, on July 24, 1955. Pastor Blaske served this congregation until 1957 when he accepted the call to become the pastor of a dual parish, Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Milaca. He continued to serve both parishes until September 1983, when he resigned as the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Milaca, to enable them to call their own pastor. Pastor Blaske faithfully served the Zion Congregation for 39 years.

Marvin was united in marriage to Louise Anna Sell on July 27, 1952, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Their union was blessed with six children. Together they enjoyed all the activities a large family brings. Marvin enjoyed and excelled in playing high school football, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed tinkering with his cars. He also pitched many years for the Milaca slow and fast pitch church softball league. He was known by many for the 100 plus quarts of sauerkraut he and Louise canned each year, along with his prized poppyseed coffeecake. Above all, Marvin lived and served Christ’s Church according to the words of Saint Paul, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing, it is the gift of God.”

Marvin will be dearly missed by his surviving children, Mark (Valerie) of Decatur, AL, Rebecca (Mark) McBroom of Milaca, Christine (Thomas) Wood of Maple Grove, Stephen (Julie) of Shoreview, David (Melissa) of Lowell, AR, and Ruth (Scott) Kulberg of Maple Grove; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, James of Blaine; sister-in-law, Marvel of Hewitt; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of almost 62 years, Louise; brothers, Walter, Kenneth, and John; sister, Dorothy; and daughter-in-law, Debra Blaske.