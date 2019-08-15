Martial Arts Fighter Injured During Bout in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A martial arts fighter faces a long recovery after suffering a brain injury during a Minneapolis bout.

Twenty-six-year-old Nate Kosberg was injured during his amateur muay Thai bout Saturday at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. Reports say he remains in serious condition Thursday at HCMC.

Kaitlin Young, a fellow fighter who helped put together the 14-bout card, says Kosberg was "talking and laughing" after the fight and "didn't appear hurt at all."

But Young says once Kosberg was outside the ring and taking off his gear, he "started to pass out." Young says an ambulance raced Kosberg to HCMC, and he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot.

The 137-pound Kosberg lost the three-round fight in a decision. A fundraising page has been set up on his behalf.