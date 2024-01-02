Marlow A. Bakken, 81, Cambridge and formerly of Duluth

October 24, 1942 - December 29, 2023

Marlow Arthur Bakken, age 81, of Cambridge MN (formerly of Duluth), passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN with Chaplain Nick Matchefts officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Velva Cemetery in Velva, North Dakota.

Marlow was born to Lowell and Marion (Loken) Bakken on October 24, 1942, in Albert Lea, MN.

He grew up in Velva, ND and attended grade school there. As a teenager, Marlow worked summers with his grandfather on the family farm and worked as a janitor at the high school. Marlow attended NDSSS in Wahpeton, ND for his Associate’s Degree in Electrical Trade from 1960-1962. While attending trade school and college he worked for Ulteig Engineering(Fargo), Central Power in Voltaire, ND and Northern States Power in Fargo. On September 2, 1962, Marlow was united in marriage to Carolyn Gullickson at Augustana Lutheran Church in Minot, ND. He then returned to NDSSS and earned an Associate’s Degree in Pre-Engineering in 1964. He attended NDSU from 1964-1967 and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

After graduation, Marlow worked for Minnesota Power of Duluth and Little Falls and after 38 years with the company, advanced to retirement as a Director of Distribution Engineering for Allete (Formerly Minnesota Power).

He was a long-standing member of the Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineers (IEEE), a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Little Falls and Duluth, the Duluth Zoo Board, the Zoning Board of Duluth Township and was a member of French River Lutheran Church.

Marlow enjoyed many hobbies which included reading, fishing, photography, snowmobiling, and camping. He especially took pride in building and taking care of their 40-acre country home on the North Shore of Duluth.

Marlow will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn; his children RaeLynn (Don) Claveau, Randy(Sara) Bakken; grandchildren, Tricia(Brian) Freese, Don(Katie)Claveau, III, David(Ariella) Claveau, Mandy Claveau; Roger Claveau, Joseph Claveau, Nicholas Claveau, Eric Bakken and Dylan Bakken; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane(Deanna) Bakken, Verl(Colleen) Bakken; brother-in-law, Allan(Susan) Gullickson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Marion Bakken; sister, Glenda; grandson, Samuel Bakken; nephew, William Gullickson; sisters-in-law and their husbands, Lela(Wayne) Dluzen, and Annette(Wayne) Bauer.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials.